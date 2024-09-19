Left Menu

Iranian Cyber Actors Target Biden Campaign with Stolen Trump Materials

Iranian cyber actors sent stolen materials from Donald Trump's campaign to Biden's re-election team to influence the November election. U.S. agencies accuse Iran of ongoing cyber operations targeting both current campaigns. Iran denies involvement, and responses from campaign representatives provide varying degrees of acknowledgment.

Updated: 19-09-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 04:53 IST
Iranian cyber actors targeted President Joe Biden's re-election campaign during the summer by sending emails containing stolen materials from Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign, U.S. agencies reported on Wednesday.

The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence stated that since June, Iranian actors have sent non-public materials associated with Trump's campaign to U.S. media organizations. Further details on the stolen materials were not provided.

Accused of interfering in U.S. elections, Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately for comment. Biden exited the presidential race on July 21, with Kamala Harris taking his place as the Democratic candidate. Trump's campaign has urged Harris and Biden's team to disclose any use of the hacked materials. Harris' spokesperson claims no direct campaign contact was made, noting that targeted emails appeared to be spam or phishing attempts.

