Left Menu

Quad Summit in Delaware: Strategic Alignment and Relevance

The upcoming Quad Summit in Delaware signifies strengthened strategic alignment among the US, Australia, Japan, and India. Initiated by President Joe Biden, this summit marks the first in Wilmington, Biden's hometown. Leaders will discuss partnerships and alliances in the Indo-Pacific region during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:18 IST
Quad Summit in Delaware: Strategic Alignment and Relevance
  • Country:
  • United States

The upcoming Quad Summit in Delaware will show that the four-nation grouping is more strategically aligned and relevant than ever before, the White House has said.

QUAD, comprising Australia, Japan, India and the US, is an initiative of President Joe Biden. In the first 100 days of his presidency, Biden convened a virtual leadership summit of the QUAD countries in 2020. Since then QUAD leaders have been holding an annual summit on a rotation basis.

'We believe you'll see... that the Quad is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before,' John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Director told reporters at a news conference here on Wednesday.

Kirby's comments came ahead of President Biden's hosting of the other three QUAD leaders from Australia, India, and Japan in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

It was India's turn to host the Quad Summit. But following a request from Washington, India agreed to host the Summit next year. Biden will host the fourth 'Quad Leaders Summit' in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Kirby said the current Quad Summit will be the first time that the US has hosted foreign leaders in Wilmington, the president's hometown.

'And he's very excited about that, about showing them a place and a community that shapes so much of the public servant and the leader that he became. It's also a reflection of his belief that like politics, foreign policy is also personal,' he said.

Kirby said Biden will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese individually, and later in a plenary.

Kirby said over the last more than three years, Biden has made it a priority to invest in rebuilding America's network of alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

'So think about AUKUS, for instance, or the trilateral Camp David summit with Japan and South Korea or the first ever US-Japan-Philippines Leaders' Summit in April,' he said.

Prime Minister Modi will pay a three-day visit to the US beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in New York on September 22 during his three-day visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024