Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Pagers Heightens Tensions

A recent alleged Israeli attack on Hezbollah via their pagers has escalated tensions in the Middle East. The sophisticated strike aimed to disrupt Hezbollah's communication and command systems, resulting in 11 deaths and thousands wounded. This incident may trigger an all-out regional conflict involving Iran and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:47 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Attack on Hezbollah Pagers Heightens Tensions
Israeli air strikes
  • Country:
  • Australia

An alleged Israeli attack on Hezbollah members through their pagers is propelling the Middle East towards a potential regional war. The sophisticated strike has prompted Hezbollah to consider retaliation, backed by Iran's 'axis of resistance.'

The attack, which the US has reportedly attributed to Israel, aimed to disrupt Hezbollah's communication systems. The unprecedented targeting of pagers resulted in 11 deaths and thousands of injuries, escalating fears of a broader conflict.

The incident follows increased hostilities since Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel, with Israeli leadership declaring an intent to neutralize Hezbollah. The pager explosions may signal an impending Israeli offensive, further risking a wider conflict involving Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024