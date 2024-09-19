Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Seeks Fresh Bail in Money Laundering Case

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has submitted a fresh bail application in an ongoing money laundering case. Produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday following the expiry of his judicial custody, a notice has been issued by Special CBI Judge Rakesh Syal to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a response. The court will hear the bail plea on September 25, with the main case set for an October 5 hearing.

Jain was represented by Advocate Vivek Jain. Arrested by the ED in May 2022, Jain's petition states that the Supreme Court ruled that an accused cannot be held indefinitely during a trial. His default bail plea remains pending before the Delhi High Court.

Despite earlier bail requests being dismissed, Jain received interim bail from the Supreme Court on health grounds. Jain was initially arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, and subsequently placed in judicial custody after interrogation.

