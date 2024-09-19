Left Menu

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Seeks Fresh Bail in Money Laundering Case

Satyendar Jain, former Delhi Health Minister, has filed a new bail application in a money laundering case. The court, led by Special CBI Judge Rakesh Syal, has requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate. The hearing for the bail plea is set for September 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:24 IST
Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Seeks Fresh Bail in Money Laundering Case
Jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain produced before court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has submitted a fresh bail application in an ongoing money laundering case. Produced before the Rouse Avenue court on Thursday following the expiry of his judicial custody, a notice has been issued by Special CBI Judge Rakesh Syal to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a response. The court will hear the bail plea on September 25, with the main case set for an October 5 hearing.

Jain was represented by Advocate Vivek Jain. Arrested by the ED in May 2022, Jain's petition states that the Supreme Court ruled that an accused cannot be held indefinitely during a trial. His default bail plea remains pending before the Delhi High Court.

Despite earlier bail requests being dismissed, Jain received interim bail from the Supreme Court on health grounds. Jain was initially arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022, and subsequently placed in judicial custody after interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024