Stalin Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Impractical Diversion

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as impractical and politically motivated. He argues that India's diverse electoral system and unique regional issues make the proposal unfeasible and a threat to federalism. Stalin urges the government to focus on pressing issues like unemployment and price rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday criticized the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, labeling it as impractical, unfeasible, and a diversionary tactic.

Stalin argued that the BJP-led regime's proposal overlooks the complexities of India's diverse electoral system, calling it logistically unfeasible. He also claimed that aligning all terms of office to implement this would disrupt the natural course of governance and undermine federalism.

According to Stalin, the proposal serves to satiate the BJP's ego. He urged the Union government to address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise, and equitable distribution of resources to States, rather than focusing on what he termed as diversionary tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

