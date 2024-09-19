Stalin Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Impractical Diversion

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday criticized the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, labeling it as impractical, unfeasible, and a diversionary tactic.

Stalin argued that the BJP-led regime's proposal overlooks the complexities of India's diverse electoral system, calling it logistically unfeasible. He also claimed that aligning all terms of office to implement this would disrupt the natural course of governance and undermine federalism.

According to Stalin, the proposal serves to satiate the BJP's ego. He urged the Union government to address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise, and equitable distribution of resources to States, rather than focusing on what he termed as diversionary tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)