BJP Unveils Manifesto with Major Promises Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls

In a significant move ahead of the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, BJP president J P Nadda unveiled the party's manifesto on Thursday, promising substantial support for farmers and youth.

The manifesto, released in Rohtak in the presence of prominent leaders, pledges to purchase 24 crops at Minimum Support Price and guarantee government jobs for every Agniveer in the state.

Additional promises include scholarships for OBC and SC students in government medical or engineering colleges, and scooters for college-going girls in rural areas. Nadda emphasized Haryana's development under the BJP-led government, highlighting reduced corruption and increased progress.

