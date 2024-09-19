BJP Unveils Haryana Election Manifesto with Job and Healthcare Promises

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, a day after the Congress made its own announcements. The event, held in Rohtak, Haryana, saw the presence of Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The BJP's manifesto promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and Rs 2,100 per month under the 'Lado Laxmi Yojana'. Additionally, the party pledged to establish ten industrial cities and provide jobs to over 50,000 youths from nearby villages. Healthcare promises included increasing the annual coverage under Chirayu Ayushman from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Key highlights of the manifesto included scooters for female students under Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders at Rs 500 under Har Ghar Grahini Yojana. JP Nadda took the opportunity to criticize Congress, labeling their manifesto as a mere ritual. The Congress had earlier promised restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and 300 units of free power among other guarantees. The Haryana legislative assembly elections are set for October 5, with vote counting on October 8 alongside Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)