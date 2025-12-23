Congress Leaders Spar Over BJP's Presence in Kerala and Future Leadership
Congress MP Imran Masood criticized Shashi Tharoor for suggesting BJP's presence in Kerala, accusing him of being confused. During the Nalanda Literature Festival, Tharoor emphasized the importance of intellectual discussions beyond classrooms. Separately, Masood praised Priyanka Gandhi for leadership potential, likening her to Indira Gandhi's assertive stance.
In a pointed critique, Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday questioned Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) influence, asserting that the party is virtually non-existent in Kerala. Speaking to ANI, Masood advised Tharoor not to harbor misconceptions, suggesting that Tharoor is already focused on Kerala's political landscape.
The discourse unfolded shortly after Tharoor attended the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 in Rajgir, a culturally significant event he inaugurated alongside Bihar's governor, Arif Mohammad. Tharoor highlighted the importance of literature festivals as platforms to extend intellectual dialogue beyond conventional academic settings, underscoring their role in nurturing a free exchange of ideas.
Tharoor also expressed optimism about Bihar's growth, correlating it to the historic legacy of Nalanda University. Reflecting on a visionary notion put forth by former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Tharoor emphasized the significance of the ongoing educational and cultural revival. Meanwhile, Imran Masood, in a separate statement, extolled Priyanka Gandhi's potential as a leader, drawing parallels to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, and her decisive leadership approach.
