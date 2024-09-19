Left Menu

Kiran Choudhry's Bold Move: From Congress Veteran to BJP Advocate

Kiran Choudhry, a former Congress veteran, discussed her transition to BJP, highlighting the party's achievements over the past decade in Haryana. Confident in her daughter's electoral success, she criticized Congress for neglecting farmers. The votes for the Haryana assembly election will be counted on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:14 IST
In a significant political shift, Kiran Choudhry, a seasoned Congress veteran, has transitioned to the BJP, marking the end of her three-decade-long association with the Congress party.

Choudhry emphasized the positive impact of BJP policies in Haryana over the past decade, crediting them with transforming lives and driving development.

Confident in her daughter Shruti's success in the upcoming elections, she criticized the Congress for its alleged neglect of farmers and baseless allegations against the BJP. Voters in Haryana will cast their final verdict on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

