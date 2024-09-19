Kiran Choudhry's Bold Move: From Congress Veteran to BJP Advocate

In a significant political shift, Kiran Choudhry, a seasoned Congress veteran, has transitioned to the BJP, marking the end of her three-decade-long association with the Congress party.

Choudhry emphasized the positive impact of BJP policies in Haryana over the past decade, crediting them with transforming lives and driving development.

Confident in her daughter Shruti's success in the upcoming elections, she criticized the Congress for its alleged neglect of farmers and baseless allegations against the BJP. Voters in Haryana will cast their final verdict on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)