Left Menu

PM Modi Blasts Political Dynasties, Calls for Youth-Led Change in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families for bringing fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that local youth are now challenging their control. He accused them of depriving the people of their rights and praised BJP’s efforts in uniting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:19 IST
PM Modi Blasts Political Dynasties, Calls for Youth-Led Change in Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday aimed sharp criticism at the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families, accusing them of instilling fear and anarchy in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the region will no longer remain under their grip as its youth are now challenging their dominance.

Addressing a public rally in Srinagar, PM Modi said, 'The three families think that it is their birthright to capture power by any means and then loot you all. Their political agenda has been to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights. They have given only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir but now Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be in the grip of these three families...Now our youth here is challenging them. The youth whom they did not allow to progress have come out against them.'

Further criticizing Congress, the National Conference (NC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating divisions, PM Modi asserted that the BJP is uniting everyone and bridging the gap between 'Dil' and Delhi. 'Congress-NC-PDP just did the division. But BJP is uniting everyone. We are bridging the distance between 'Dil' and Delhi,' he added, claiming that the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families have eroded the youth's faith in democracy. Jammu and Kashmir is currently voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases, with results set to be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024