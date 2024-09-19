PM Modi Blasts Political Dynasties, Calls for Youth-Led Change in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday aimed sharp criticism at the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families, accusing them of instilling fear and anarchy in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the region will no longer remain under their grip as its youth are now challenging their dominance.

Addressing a public rally in Srinagar, PM Modi said, 'The three families think that it is their birthright to capture power by any means and then loot you all. Their political agenda has been to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights. They have given only fear and anarchy to Jammu and Kashmir but now Jammu and Kashmir will no longer be in the grip of these three families...Now our youth here is challenging them. The youth whom they did not allow to progress have come out against them.'

Further criticizing Congress, the National Conference (NC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for creating divisions, PM Modi asserted that the BJP is uniting everyone and bridging the gap between 'Dil' and Delhi. 'Congress-NC-PDP just did the division. But BJP is uniting everyone. We are bridging the distance between 'Dil' and Delhi,' he added, claiming that the Abdullah, Mufti, and Gandhi families have eroded the youth's faith in democracy. Jammu and Kashmir is currently voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases, with results set to be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)