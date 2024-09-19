Sri Lanka Set for Presidential Election Amid Tight Security

Sri Lanka will hold its presidential election on Saturday, featuring 38 candidates vying for the country's highest office. The election is crucial for the debt-ridden nation, involving more than 17 million eligible voters.

The electoral process began with the approval of 39 candidates by the election panel, one of whom has since passed away. The campaign season saw extensive rallies, with incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his key opponents each holding dozens of events.

Polling stations will be under tight security as votes are cast and counted, with the Election Commission overseeing the process. Results are expected to be announced on Sunday, followed by the swearing-in of the new president and the formation of a new cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)