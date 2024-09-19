Left Menu

Sri Lanka Set for Presidential Election Amid Tight Security

Sri Lanka is gearing up for a crucial presidential election on Saturday with 38 candidates competing. Over 17 million citizens are eligible to vote. The election includes stringent security measures and a potential run-off. The Election Commission will announce results on Sunday, followed by the swearing-in of the winner.

  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will hold its presidential election on Saturday, featuring 38 candidates vying for the country's highest office. The election is crucial for the debt-ridden nation, involving more than 17 million eligible voters.

The electoral process began with the approval of 39 candidates by the election panel, one of whom has since passed away. The campaign season saw extensive rallies, with incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his key opponents each holding dozens of events.

Polling stations will be under tight security as votes are cast and counted, with the Election Commission overseeing the process. Results are expected to be announced on Sunday, followed by the swearing-in of the new president and the formation of a new cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

