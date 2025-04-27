Tragedy Strikes Vancouver Street Festival
A tragic incident occurred at a street festival in Vancouver when a driver plowed into a crowd, causing multiple fatalities and injuries. The driver has been apprehended by police, as announced on social media.
In a shocking incident, multiple individuals lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a driver rammed a vehicle into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada.
Authorities swiftly captured the driver, who is now in custody, according to a statement released by Vancouver police on the social media platform X.
The horrific event has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an urgent investigation to determine the motives behind this tragic act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
