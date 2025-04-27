Left Menu

Cycling Towards Change: India's Fight Against Obesity

India confronts an impending obesity crisis with initiatives like 'Sundays on Cycle', led by the sports ministry's Fit India campaign. This campaign seeks to promote an active lifestyle across the country through cycling events. Notable public figures and athletes are participating to push for healthier living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:43 IST
  • India

India is striving to combat a looming obesity crisis with innovative campaigns such as 'Sundays on Cycle', part of the nation's 'Fit India' initiative. This movement, spearheaded by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, encourages mass participation in cycling for health improvement and a reduced carbon footprint.

The initiative has already seen more than two lakh participants across 5,000 locations, according to Sports Authority of India Deputy Director General Mayank Srivastava. With prominent figures, including Olympic medalists and public personalities, taking part, the campaign aims to inspire citizens to adopt healthier lifestyle choices.

While the economic implications of obesity are concerning—with potential costs reaching 1.57% of GDP by 2030—the success of this initiative remains under evaluation. However, with the increasing involvement of various demographics and potential future incentives, hopes are high for its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

