PM Modi Hails High Voter Turnout in J&K Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated the high voter turnout in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, stating it reflects a rejection of parties that endorse stone-pelters and terrorists. During a public rally in Srinagar, PM Modi remarked, "The bumper voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has rejected the parties that sympathize with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have full faith in Modi's guarantee of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to the people who came to Srinagar to seek blessings."

The first phase of voting saw a 61.13 percent voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts. PM Modi also pledged to prevent the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis from harming another generation and reiterated his commitment to restoring peace. "I will not let another generation of ours be destroyed at the hands of these 3 families. That's why I am sincerely working towards restoring peace here. Today, schools and colleges are running smoothly throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Children have pens, books and laptops in their hands. Today, there are no reports of fires in schools; instead, there are reports of new schools, new colleges, AIIMS, medical colleges and IITs being built," he added.

Modi highlighted the transformation of Lal Chowk from a life-threatening area to a bustling, tourist-friendly destination. "There was a time when coming to Lal Chowk, hoisting the tricolour here was a life-threatening task. For years people here were afraid of coming to Lal Chowk. But now the picture has changed. Now the markets of Srinagar are full of the splendour of both Eid and Diwali. Now, Lal Chowk market remains bustling till late evening, with tourists coming here from all over the country and the world," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being conducted in three phases. The first phase took place on September 18, with the subsequent rounds scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Counting is slated for October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)