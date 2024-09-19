Left Menu

BJP Supporters Left Out in the Cold at Modi's Election Rally

BJP supporters from north Kashmir faced disappointment after they were denied entry to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium for arriving late. Despite traveling from remote areas and risking their lives, they were not allowed inside due to security restrictions.

Updated: 19-09-2024 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP supporters and workers from north Kashmir staged a protest after being denied entry to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium. Security officials refused entry to the late arrivers, causing frustration among the crowd.

Protesters highlighted their struggle, with many traveling from Tangdhar, Pharkian Top, and Baramulla. One BJP worker, who arrived at 10:45 am, complained about the gates closing at 10 am for security reasons.

Mudasir Ahmad, district secretary of BJP Kupwara, expressed disappointment, stating that the attendees had risked their lives and incurred expenses to see Modi, only to be left standing outside. Ahmad criticized the management, saying they shouldn't have invited people if there were space limitations.

