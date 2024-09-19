Tensions Soar as Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Strikes Amid Deadly Device Explosions in Lebanon
Hezbollah fired on northern Israel, escalating tensions after hundreds of explosive devices detonated in Lebanon, killing 32 and injuring over 3,000. The devices targeted Hezbollah members, also harming civilians. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated a new war phase. Exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel continue, raising fears of larger conflict.
Hezbollah unleashed a new barrage into northern Israel on Thursday, escalating a cycle of retaliation with the Israeli military. This surge follows the detonation of hundreds of electronic devices in Lebanon, killing 32 and wounding over 3,000.
The explosions, part of a long-term Israeli operation against Hezbollah, targeted the group's members but also injured civilians, including children. The Israeli government aims to halt Hezbollah's activities to enable Israelis near the border to return home.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed a shift in military focus to the north. Tensions threaten to spiral into a larger conflict despite international pressure to avoid war. Meanwhile, Lebanese authorities are responding to the unprecedented mass bombings.
