Opposition Leader Blasts BJP Over Silence on Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence on derogatory remarks targeted at Rahul Gandhi, suggesting BJP's involvement.

Jully alleged that the BJP is fearful of Gandhi's advocacy for marginalized communities, citing this as the reason behind the orchestrated smear campaign against him. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's inaction on disparaging comments against Rahul Gandhi indicates BJP's tacit support," Jully told reporters during a Congress protest.

Gathered at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan, Congress leaders condemned the offensive statements. Jully highlighted the sacrifices of Gandhi's family for national unity and accused BJP ministers of inciting violence against him. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra asserted that neither the Congress party nor Rahul Gandhi are intimidated by these threats, stressing deliberate attempts to incite violence.

