Opposition Leader Blasts BJP Over Silence on Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of enabling objectionable remarks against Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that BJP is nervous about Gandhi's vision for marginalized groups, prompting them to allow such statements. Congress leaders protested in Rajasthan to condemn the remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:03 IST
Tikaram Jully
Rajasthan Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence on derogatory remarks targeted at Rahul Gandhi, suggesting BJP's involvement.

Jully alleged that the BJP is fearful of Gandhi's advocacy for marginalized communities, citing this as the reason behind the orchestrated smear campaign against him. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's inaction on disparaging comments against Rahul Gandhi indicates BJP's tacit support," Jully told reporters during a Congress protest.

Gathered at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan, Congress leaders condemned the offensive statements. Jully highlighted the sacrifices of Gandhi's family for national unity and accused BJP ministers of inciting violence against him. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra asserted that neither the Congress party nor Rahul Gandhi are intimidated by these threats, stressing deliberate attempts to incite violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

