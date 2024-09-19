Polish American Voters: A Decisive Factor in the U.S. Presidential Election

Democrats are intensifying their campaign efforts to attract Polish American voters in this year's presidential election, as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vie for crucial support in battleground states.

Harris is focusing on Polish Americans' historical animosity towards Russia and criticisms of Trump's lukewarm stance on Ukraine, as highlighted during last week's debate. Her team has organized calls with Polish American supporters to spur local events and promote their message.

Although Polish Americans are not a large demographic, their presence in key "blue wall" states—such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—could sway the election. Trump's visit to a Polish American shrine was recently canceled, but the community remains critical of his foreign policy positions.

