North Carolina Governor Candidate Mark Robinson Denies Controversial Comments

North Carolina's Republican candidate for governor, Mark Robinson, has vowed to continue his campaign despite allegations that he made offensive comments about slavery on a pornography website, as reported by CNN. Robinson, who is African American, denied the allegations and called the report 'salacious tabloid lies.'

Robinson, currently the state's lieutenant governor, is running against Democratic candidate Josh Stein, North Carolina's attorney general. The state's gubernatorial race carries significant implications for the 2024 presidential contest, with North Carolina being a key battleground state.

The North Carolina Republican Party has stood by Robinson, accusing Democrats of a smear campaign. However, at least one Republican, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, has called the allegations 'very concerning.' Robinson's opponent, Stein, condemned him in a statement, while the Harris campaign highlighted Trump's endorsement of Robinson following CNN's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)