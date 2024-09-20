Left Menu

Israel Alerts US as Hezbollah Clashes Escalate

Israel informed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about an impending military operation in Lebanon. The operation led to explosions targeting Hezbollah militants and civilians. The US did not participate in the attacks and was surprised by their specifics. Discussions are ongoing about regional security and possible evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 08:55 IST
Israel warned US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call Tuesday about an incoming military operation in Lebanon but offered no specifics, according to US officials speaking Thursday. The same day, in an attack largely attributed to Israel, thousands of pagers belonging to Hezbollah militants detonated.

Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant communicated four times this week as hostilities intensified between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict. On Wednesday, Austin reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel amid escalating threats from Iran and its proxies.

The Pentagon stated there are no changes in US force posture following the attacks. Although US officials emphasized their non-involvement and lack of advance warning regarding the attacks, contingency plans for evacuating Americans from Lebanon are in place if needed.

