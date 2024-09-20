Sri Lanka's Pivotal Presidential Election Amid Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka is poised for a significant presidential election on Saturday, the first major poll since its 2022 economic crisis. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe seeks re-election, leveraging his economic recovery efforts. Despite the unpopularity of IMF-linked reforms, these measures have helped stabilize the nation.

Wickremesinghe faces strong competition from Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People's Power and Sajith Premadasa, the main Opposition leader. This three-way contest is unprecedented in Sri Lankan presidential elections, marking a historic moment with all candidates previously experiencing setbacks in the 2020 parliamentary polls.

As the island grapples with economic challenges, the election has shifted focus from traditional ethnic issues to economic recovery. Wickremesinghe, Dissanayake, and Premadasa all support continuing IMF reforms, albeit with differing approaches. Approximately 17 million voters will cast their ballots, with results expected on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)