On Friday, Russia dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'victory plan' as a mere gambit to keep Western allies engaged, claiming it has no bearing on searching for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war.

Zelenskiy stated on Wednesday that his plan, though not fully disclosed, is complete after extensive consultations. It is expected to be presented to U.S. President Joe Biden and addressed at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday. Zelenskiy asserts that his initiative aims to create conditions acceptable to Ukraine, which has been embroiled in conflict with Russia for over 2-1/2 years.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented that the plan appears to be a self-serving maneuver by Zelenskiy, whom Moscow accuses of trying to involve the West in an expanded war against Russia. 'The only objective is to sustain or prevent the dissolution of the anti-Russian coalition, and this has nothing to do with finding a political and diplomatic solution to the situation around Ukraine,' Zakharova stated. She reiterated Moscow's stance that the West should cease funding and supplying arms to Kyiv, claiming any initiative not involving Russia is futile.

