Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows to Oust Illegal Immigrants in Jharkhand; Promises Free Health Cover for Elderly Poor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Jharkhand's JMM-led government for its 'vote bank' politics, promising to chase out illegal immigrants if BJP comes to power. Shah also pledged Rs 10 lakh free health insurance for poor people aged 75 and above. The 'Parivartan Yatra' was flagged off to expose JMM's failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sahibganj | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:32 IST
Amit Shah Vows to Oust Illegal Immigrants in Jharkhand; Promises Free Health Cover for Elderly Poor
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for engaging in what he called 'vote bank' politics, further promising that if the BJP ascends to power, it will expel every illegal immigrant from the state.

Launching the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from the Police Line Ground in Sahibganj, Shah assured the crowd of Rs 10 lakh worth of free health coverage for poor residents aged 75 and above in Jharkhand. He accused the ruling JMM of 'patronizing infiltration' and claimed that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana had reduced to 28% from its former 44% due to such policies.

Shah alleged that the Hemant Soren-led administration was indulging in 'infiltrators' welfare' rather than public welfare, describing it as the most corrupt government in the country, citing multiple scams. The 'Parivartan Yatra' is part of BJP's strategy to 'expose the failures' of the current government ahead of the assembly elections, aiming to cover 5,400 km over 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before October 2, with key BJP leaders participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024