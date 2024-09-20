Amit Shah Vows to Oust Illegal Immigrants in Jharkhand; Promises Free Health Cover for Elderly Poor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for engaging in what he called 'vote bank' politics, further promising that if the BJP ascends to power, it will expel every illegal immigrant from the state.

Launching the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from the Police Line Ground in Sahibganj, Shah assured the crowd of Rs 10 lakh worth of free health coverage for poor residents aged 75 and above in Jharkhand. He accused the ruling JMM of 'patronizing infiltration' and claimed that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana had reduced to 28% from its former 44% due to such policies.

Shah alleged that the Hemant Soren-led administration was indulging in 'infiltrators' welfare' rather than public welfare, describing it as the most corrupt government in the country, citing multiple scams. The 'Parivartan Yatra' is part of BJP's strategy to 'expose the failures' of the current government ahead of the assembly elections, aiming to cover 5,400 km over 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before October 2, with key BJP leaders participating.

(With inputs from agencies.)