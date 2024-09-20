Amit Shah Vows to Oust Illegal Immigrants in Jharkhand; Promises Free Health Cover for Elderly Poor
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Jharkhand's JMM-led government for its 'vote bank' politics, promising to chase out illegal immigrants if BJP comes to power. Shah also pledged Rs 10 lakh free health insurance for poor people aged 75 and above. The 'Parivartan Yatra' was flagged off to expose JMM's failures.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lashed out at the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for engaging in what he called 'vote bank' politics, further promising that if the BJP ascends to power, it will expel every illegal immigrant from the state.
Launching the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from the Police Line Ground in Sahibganj, Shah assured the crowd of Rs 10 lakh worth of free health coverage for poor residents aged 75 and above in Jharkhand. He accused the ruling JMM of 'patronizing infiltration' and claimed that the tribal population in Santhal Pargana had reduced to 28% from its former 44% due to such policies.
Shah alleged that the Hemant Soren-led administration was indulging in 'infiltrators' welfare' rather than public welfare, describing it as the most corrupt government in the country, citing multiple scams. The 'Parivartan Yatra' is part of BJP's strategy to 'expose the failures' of the current government ahead of the assembly elections, aiming to cover 5,400 km over 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before October 2, with key BJP leaders participating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AJSU Chief Criticizes Hemant Soren Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
Supreme Court's Bail Grant: A Triumph of Truth, Says Hemant Soren
Infiltrators vote bank of RJD, Congress, JMM; I promise to drive out illegal immigrants: Amit Shah at BJP's 'Parivartan' rally in J'khand.
Gangs mushrooming in Jharkhand under JMM-led govt's patronage involved in selling jobs: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally.
It is time to bid farewell to JMM that looted mines, minerals, Army land: PM Modi at Jamshedpur rally.