Zelenskiy Urges Quick Decisions for Ukraine's Victory Plan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized the urgency of quick decisions from allies to secure Ukraine's victory in its ongoing war against Russia. In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, Zelenskiy outlined a strategy to fast-track the process.

Zelenskiy revealed that Ukraine intends to allocate funds from a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan towards strengthening the country's air defense systems, energy infrastructure, and domestic weapons production. These measures, he asserted, are vital for Ukraine's strategic defense.

The call to action by Zelenskiy underscores the pressing need for international support and expedited decision-making to bolster Ukraine's defense mechanisms amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

