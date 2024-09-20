Zelenskiy Urges Quick Decisions for Ukraine's Victory Plan
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to make quick decisions this year to support Ukraine's victory plan against Russia. During a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskiy highlighted plans to utilize a proposed multi-billion dollar EU loan for air defence, energy, and domestic weapons purchases.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has emphasized the urgency of quick decisions from allies to secure Ukraine's victory in its ongoing war against Russia. In a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, Zelenskiy outlined a strategy to fast-track the process.
Zelenskiy revealed that Ukraine intends to allocate funds from a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan towards strengthening the country's air defense systems, energy infrastructure, and domestic weapons production. These measures, he asserted, are vital for Ukraine's strategic defense.
The call to action by Zelenskiy underscores the pressing need for international support and expedited decision-making to bolster Ukraine's defense mechanisms amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
