Left Menu

BJP Faces Allegations of Poaching AAP Councillors Ahead of Key MCD Vote

Ahead of the MCD Standing Committee election on September 26, BJP has been accused by AAP of trying to poach its councillors. Durgesh Pathak of AAP claimed the BJP offered Rs 2 crore to AAP councillor Sanjeev Jha to switch parties. AAP plans to release CCTV footage as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:19 IST
BJP Faces Allegations of Poaching AAP Councillors Ahead of Key MCD Vote
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious lead-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach its councillors.

AAP's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, alleged at a press conference that BJP's candidate, Sunder Singh, offered Rs 2 crore to AAP councillor Sanjeev Jha to join BJP ahead of the vote on September 26. The election aims to fill a vacancy created after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to the Lok Sabha.

AAP plans to release CCTV footage to substantiate the allegations. Meanwhile, BJP has not immediately responded to these claims. AAP has nominated Sainik Enclave councillor Nirmala Kumari for the vacant seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024