BJP Faces Allegations of Poaching AAP Councillors Ahead of Key MCD Vote

In a contentious lead-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to poach its councillors.

AAP's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, alleged at a press conference that BJP's candidate, Sunder Singh, offered Rs 2 crore to AAP councillor Sanjeev Jha to join BJP ahead of the vote on September 26. The election aims to fill a vacancy created after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to the Lok Sabha.

AAP plans to release CCTV footage to substantiate the allegations. Meanwhile, BJP has not immediately responded to these claims. AAP has nominated Sainik Enclave councillor Nirmala Kumari for the vacant seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)