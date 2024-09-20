YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Criticizes Chandrababu Naidu on Ghee Adulteration Allegations

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of using ghee adulteration allegations in Tirumala to divert attention from his first 100 days of rule.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy criticized Naidu, accusing him of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.

'This is purely diversion politics,' Reddy said, adding that Naidu's tenure faced public dissatisfaction and demands regarding campaign promises. The ghee adulteration allegations were labeled as 'atrocious' by Reddy, who emphasized that the process of selecting ghee suppliers is a routine practice that has been ongoing for decades.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on September 18, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu had claimed that the former YSRCP government used substandard ingredients in temple offerings, which Reddy dismissed as misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)