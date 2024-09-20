Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Heavy Fire

Hezbollah launched a heavy barrage of 140 rockets at northern Israel in retaliation for Israeli mass bombing attacks. The Israeli military responded by targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Both sides reported significant actions but minimal casualties. The violence marks an escalation in cross-border conflict, stirring fears of a full-scale war.

Updated: 20-09-2024 19:16 IST
  • Israel

Hezbollah unleashed a heavy barrage of 140 rockets on northern Israel on Friday, following vows from the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah to retaliate against Israeli mass bombing attacks. The rockets, according to Israel's military, came in three waves targeting sites along the devastated border with Lebanon.

In response, Israel's military launched strikes across southern Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah infrastructure, although details on the damages were not disclosed. Hezbollah claimed their attacks targeted Israeli air defense bases and an armored brigade headquarters for the first time.

The cross-border violence included the launching of 120 missiles in areas such as Golan Heights, Safed, and the Upper Galilee, with some intercepted. No significant casualties were reported, but the exchanges signal a dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

