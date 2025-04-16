Lebanese Army Detains Suspects in Cross-Border Conflict

The Lebanese army has announced the detention of several Palestinians and Lebanese individuals suspected of involvement in two attacks against Israel in March, a statement released on Wednesday confirmed.

The incidents occurred amid a volatile backdrop, with Israel conducting significant airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and retaliating to rockets allegedly fired from Lebanon.

Hezbollah, often linked to regional tensions, was notably absent from the army's statement, although the group has denied any involvement in the rocket attacks that preceded the Israeli response.

(With inputs from agencies.)