Lebanese Army Detains Suspects in Cross-Border Conflict
The Lebanese army detained Palestinians and Lebanese linked to attacks on Israel, maintaining silence on Hezbollah's involvement. The attacks tested a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese army's operations captured individuals and equipment, highlighting ongoing tensions and accusations regarding the ceasefire's implementation.
The Lebanese army has announced the detention of several Palestinians and Lebanese individuals suspected of involvement in two attacks against Israel in March, a statement released on Wednesday confirmed.
The incidents occurred amid a volatile backdrop, with Israel conducting significant airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and retaliating to rockets allegedly fired from Lebanon.
Hezbollah, often linked to regional tensions, was notably absent from the army's statement, although the group has denied any involvement in the rocket attacks that preceded the Israeli response.
