Delhi University Students' Union Elections: Diverse Lineup for 2024-25

The stage is set for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, featuring 21 candidates competing for central panel positions. Eight candidates vie for president, five for vice-president, and four each for joint secretary and secretary. The final list, approved by the Chief Election Officer, was released on Friday.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Rishabh Chaudhary for president, Bhanu Pratap Singh for vice president, Mitravinda Karanwal for secretary, and Aman Kapasia for joint secretary. Meanwhile, the Congress-aligned National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has put forth Rounak Khatri for president, Yash Nandal for vice president, Namrata Jeph Meena for secretary, and Lokesh Choudhary for joint secretary.

AISA and SFI have also formed an alliance, nominating candidates like Saavy Gupta and Ayush Mondal. The polls will be conducted on September 27, with results to follow the next day. Last year, ABVP secured three seats, while NSUI took one.

