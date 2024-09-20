Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Statements During US Visit

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday for comments made during his US visit, accusing Congress of attempting to divide the country for political gains. Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said fringe groups were being instigated by Gandhi's remarks and that his true feelings towards the nation were evident.

During his address in Virginia, Gandhi sparked controversy by discussing issues related to religious freedoms in India. He questioned whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear turbans and visit Gurdwaras, expanding the debate to include all religions. His statements drew significant criticism from BJP leaders.

Gandhi also faced backlash for comments on the caste system, proposing the need for a caste census and claiming that 90 percent of India's population—comprising OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis—lack proper representation. These remarks have further fueled the ongoing political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)