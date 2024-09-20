Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Statements During US Visit

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticizes Rahul Gandhi over his statements made during his US visit, accusing him of trying to divide the country. Gandhi's comments on religious freedoms and caste representation sparked controversy, leading to condemnation from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:29 IST
Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Statements During US Visit
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday for comments made during his US visit, accusing Congress of attempting to divide the country for political gains. Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said fringe groups were being instigated by Gandhi's remarks and that his true feelings towards the nation were evident.

During his address in Virginia, Gandhi sparked controversy by discussing issues related to religious freedoms in India. He questioned whether Sikhs would be allowed to wear turbans and visit Gurdwaras, expanding the debate to include all religions. His statements drew significant criticism from BJP leaders.

Gandhi also faced backlash for comments on the caste system, proposing the need for a caste census and claiming that 90 percent of India's population—comprising OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis—lack proper representation. These remarks have further fueled the ongoing political debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024