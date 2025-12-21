Kerala Minister Exposes BJP's 'Hollowness' Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Kerala's political landscape is gearing up for a heated battle as General Education Minister V Sivankutty aims to thwart the BJP's ambitions in the upcoming Assembly polls. Accusing the BJP of hollow development claims, Sivankutty is confident in retaining the Nemom constituency for the LDF.

In a candid interview with PTI, Sivankutty underscored the significance of Nemom, a constituency once considered the 'Gujarat of Kerala' by the BJP, and criticized their divisive agenda. Despite BJP's recent victory in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Sivankutty remains unfazed, attributing the loss to communal vote consolidation.

The minister emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement and countering right-wing propaganda to secure LDF's third term. He refuted claims of an eroding vote base, citing Election Commission data, and underscored LDF's commitment to welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)