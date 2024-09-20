Fierce Presidential Race Set as Ghana Prepares for Elections
Ghana's electoral commission has approved 13 candidates for the upcoming presidential election, expected to be a tight contest between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama. The election will be held on December 7. Allegations of voter manipulation have fueled distrust in the electoral commission.
Ghana's electoral commission has published a list featuring 13 approved candidates set to contest in the forthcoming presidential election, scheduled for December 7. Analysts predict a tight race between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama.
Voters will weigh their choices as current President Nana Akufo-Addo steps down in January following his eight-year term. Bawumia, a seasoned economist, represents the ruling New Patriotic Party, while Mahama stands for the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress.
The commission's list includes prominent figures such as former trade minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and first-time candidate Nana Kwame Bediako. Allegations of voter manipulation have surfaced, contributing to public distrust in the electoral process, which is already at an all-time low, according to a survey by Afrobarometer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Faces Rebellion After Announcing First List of Haryana Assembly Poll Candidates
Congress Reveals 31 Candidates for Haryana Assembly Polls
Haryana polls: Congress releases 1st list of 31 candidates, fields former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.
Congress Announces First List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Polls
Congress Finalizes Haryana Assembly Poll Candidates Amid Alliance Speculations