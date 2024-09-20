Fierce Presidential Race Set as Ghana Prepares for Elections

Ghana's electoral commission has published a list featuring 13 approved candidates set to contest in the forthcoming presidential election, scheduled for December 7. Analysts predict a tight race between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama.

Voters will weigh their choices as current President Nana Akufo-Addo steps down in January following his eight-year term. Bawumia, a seasoned economist, represents the ruling New Patriotic Party, while Mahama stands for the main opposition, the National Democratic Congress.

The commission's list includes prominent figures such as former trade minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and first-time candidate Nana Kwame Bediako. Allegations of voter manipulation have surfaced, contributing to public distrust in the electoral process, which is already at an all-time low, according to a survey by Afrobarometer.

