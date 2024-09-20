Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2023: Men Outnumber Women in First Phase Turnout

In a noteworthy turnout, men surpassed women by 4.79 percentage points in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, as noted by the Election Commission. The revised figures exhibit an increase in voter turnout to 61.38% from the previously reported 61.11%.

The initial phase of polling covered 24 constituencies across several districts including Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kulgam. Remarkably, 23,27,543 individuals were eligible to vote, with 11,76,441 men, 11,51,042 women, and 60 transgenders casting their ballots.

This election marks a historic moment as the first electoral exercise following the scrapping of Article 370 and the division of the region into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in August 2019. The subsequent phases of voting are set for September 25 and October 1, with outcomes to be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)