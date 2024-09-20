AAP Accuses BJP of Potential Power Tariff Hike in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will attempt to raise power tariffs in Delhi through the Lt Governor, urging citizens to vote for Arvind Kejriwal to prevent such an outcome.

At a press conference, Atishi, the chief minister-designate, criticized the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for having the costliest and most unreliable electricity supply. She argued that only Kejriwal could provide continuous, affordable power to Delhi residents.

Responding, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that upon coming to power, they will investigate the supposed collusion between the Kejriwal government and private power distributors, ensuring any undue charges are refunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)