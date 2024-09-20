AAP Accuses BJP of Potential Power Tariff Hike in Delhi
AAP has accused BJP of plans to increase power tariffs in Delhi through the Lt Governor. Atishi claimed the BJP-implemented Uttar Pradesh electricity model is costliest. She urged voters to choose Arvind Kejriwal for uninterrupted, affordable electricity. Delhi BJP refuted the claims, promising to probe alleged financial misdeeds and benefit the middle class.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will attempt to raise power tariffs in Delhi through the Lt Governor, urging citizens to vote for Arvind Kejriwal to prevent such an outcome.
At a press conference, Atishi, the chief minister-designate, criticized the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for having the costliest and most unreliable electricity supply. She argued that only Kejriwal could provide continuous, affordable power to Delhi residents.
Responding, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that upon coming to power, they will investigate the supposed collusion between the Kejriwal government and private power distributors, ensuring any undue charges are refunded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- BJP
- Delhi
- power tariff
- electricity
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Atishi
- Uttar Pradesh
- power cuts
- election
ALSO READ
Excise policy case: If SC grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal, it will demoralise Delhi High Court, says ASG S V Raju.
Notice not issued to Arvind Kejriwal by CBI as he was already in judicial custody, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju tells SC.
SC reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal's pleas seeking bail and challenging arrest by CBI in excise policy ''scam''.
Delhi Leads in Teacher Training Abroad: Atishi on Kejriwal's Education Revolution
Telangana's Free Electricity Boost for Government Schools