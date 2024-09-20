Tirupati Temple Prasadam Controversy: Political Battle over Allegations of Adulteration

The ongoing controversy over alleged adulteration in the Tirupati temple laddus has ignited a fierce political spat in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of politicizing religious matters, while the Andhra government emphasized the need to maintain the sanctity of religious places.

The political row escalated after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in the prasadam during the previous YSRCP government. Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stressed the importance of preserving the integrity of religious sites, advocating for the establishment of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to safeguard temple sanctity.

The YSRCP has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court for an investigation into Naidu's claims, demanding appointment of a judge or committee to probe the assertions. Amidst the controversy, various leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy have called for thorough investigations and protection of religious sanctity through adequate measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)