PTI Granted Permission for Lahore Rally Amid Government Crackdown

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI party has been granted permission to hold its highly-anticipated rally in Lahore, despite an intensified government crackdown on its leaders and members in Punjab.

Following orders from the Lahore High Court, the district administration approved PTI's application to hold the event at Lahore's Ring Road in Kahna on Saturday. The approval comes with 43 conditions, including a stipulated time frame from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Notably, the conditions include public apologies from certain leaders, restrictions on participation for those under trial for hate speech, and bans on anti-state slogans or Afghan flags.

