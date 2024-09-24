Nebraska's Electoral Shift Faces Strong Opposition Amid Trump Allies' Push
A Republican proposal to alter Nebraska's Electoral College votes to a winner-take-all system, favoring Donald Trump, faces opposition from key state Senator Mike McDonnell. McDonnell's decision, despite lobbying pressures, maintains the current system which splits votes by congressional district, favoring a potentially decisive single vote for Democrat Kamala Harris.
A last-minute Republican effort to award Nebraska's five Electoral College votes on a winner-take-all basis appeared doomed on Monday. Key Republican State Senator Mike McDonnell opposed the proposal, despite heavy lobbying from Trump's allies.
McDonnell affirmed his stance in a statement, saying he would not support altering Nebraska's current system, which splits its electoral votes by congressional district. The move comes as Democrats are united in opposition, with the proposal requiring a 33-vote majority out of the 49-seat legislature to pass.
The proposal's failure could prove pivotal in an election projected to be one of the tightest in U.S. history. McDonnell emphasized the importance of preserving the current electoral system, with the election slated for a mere 43 days away. Nebraska's electoral votes are particularly significant, with the possibility of a single district vote impacting the overall election outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
