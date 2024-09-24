Left Menu

Donald Trump Dismisses Potential 2028 White House Run if Defeated in 2024 Bid

Former US president Donald Trump has stated he will not run for the White House in 2028 if he is not successful in the 2024 presidential elections. Trump, speaking on a recent interview, emphasized his efforts against COVID-19 and discussed his health regimen. The upcoming elections are set for November 5.

Former US president Donald Trump has ruled out a White House run in 2028 if he loses his 2024 presidential bid. Speaking to host Sharyl Attkisson over the weekend, Trump firmly dismissed the idea.

Trump, who is running for his third consecutive presidential term, faces a tight race against Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. At age 78, Trump would be 82 by the next election in 2028.

Trump discussed his health routine, crediting golf and a balanced diet, and expressed frustration over not receiving due credit for his administration's response to COVID-19.

