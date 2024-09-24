Left Menu

U.S. Actions Could Accelerate End of Ukraine War, Zelenskiy Asserts

U.S. actions now could hasten the end of the Russian war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated. He emphasized strengthening U.S.-Ukraine cooperation and introduced his 'victory plan' at the U.N. General Assembly. Meanwhile, U.S. politics and ongoing military developments in Ukraine continue to influence the dynamic.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the U.S. to take decisive actions, asserting that such moves could accelerate the end of the Russian conflict against Ukraine by next year.

Speaking to ABC News, Zelenskiy noted, 'We are closer to the end of the war,' while stressing a need for deeper cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

As he prepares to present his 'victory plan' in Washington, U.S. politics and military advancements continue to shape the conflict's trajectory.

