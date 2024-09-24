Left Menu

Pope Francis Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi's Liberation

Pope Francis has called for the release of Myanmar's detained former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and offered the Vatican as a safe haven during a recent conversation with Jesuits in Asia. The pontiff highlighted the need for peace in Myanmar based on dignity, rights, and democratic order.

Pope Francis has made a public appeal for the release of Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi. Speaking during a recent conversation with Jesuits in Asia, the pontiff also offered the Vatican as a safe haven for Suu Kyi.

'I asked for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi's release and received her son in Rome. I offered the Vatican to receive her in our territory,' he said, reflecting on a 12-day tour across Southeast Asia.

During his comments, the Pope emphasized that Myanmar's future should be anchored in peace, respect for dignity, and democratic order, following a U.N. report detailing increased violence and arrests by Myanmar's military government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

