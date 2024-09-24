Pope Francis Calls for Aung San Suu Kyi's Liberation

Pope Francis has made a public appeal for the release of Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi. Speaking during a recent conversation with Jesuits in Asia, the pontiff also offered the Vatican as a safe haven for Suu Kyi.

'I asked for Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi's release and received her son in Rome. I offered the Vatican to receive her in our territory,' he said, reflecting on a 12-day tour across Southeast Asia.

During his comments, the Pope emphasized that Myanmar's future should be anchored in peace, respect for dignity, and democratic order, following a U.N. report detailing increased violence and arrests by Myanmar's military government.

