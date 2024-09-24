Chief Minister Saini Criticizes Congress Over Dalit Issues

In a fresh attack on the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the party of being 'anti-Dalit' on Tuesday. Saini emphasized that Dalits in Haryana have not forgotten the 'dangerous' and 'violent' rule of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Saini further alleged that the Congress has humiliated many Dalit leaders, including BR Ambedkar and Kumari Selja, who has distanced herself from the party's poll campaign. His comments come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah similarly labeled the Congress as 'anti-Dalit.'

Saini referred to incidents during the Congress regime, including those in Gohana and Mirchpur, where Dalit homes were set on fire and lives were lost. Saini also criticized Rahul Gandhi for his stance on reservation for Dalits, accusing the Congress of misleading voters and perpetuating oppression. The Haryana Assembly elections are set for October 5, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)