Chief Minister Saini Criticizes Congress Over Dalit Issues

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, labeling the party as 'anti-Dalit.' Saini accused ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of leading a violent regime against Dalits. The remarks align with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent criticisms. As Haryana heads to the polls, tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:06 IST
Nayab Singh Saini Image Credit: Twitter(@NayabSainiBJP)
In a fresh attack on the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the party of being 'anti-Dalit' on Tuesday. Saini emphasized that Dalits in Haryana have not forgotten the 'dangerous' and 'violent' rule of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Saini further alleged that the Congress has humiliated many Dalit leaders, including BR Ambedkar and Kumari Selja, who has distanced herself from the party's poll campaign. His comments come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah similarly labeled the Congress as 'anti-Dalit.'

Saini referred to incidents during the Congress regime, including those in Gohana and Mirchpur, where Dalit homes were set on fire and lives were lost. Saini also criticized Rahul Gandhi for his stance on reservation for Dalits, accusing the Congress of misleading voters and perpetuating oppression. The Haryana Assembly elections are set for October 5, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

