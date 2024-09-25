Zelenskyy Calls for Global Action Against Russia at UN Gathering
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected peace talks with Russia, urging the international community to take decisive action against Moscow for its ongoing invasion. Highlighting Russia's violations of international law, Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity to force Russia into peace. The call sparked varied responses, notably from China and the US.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected any notion of peace talks with Moscow on Tuesday, instead calling for unspecified global "action" to force Russia into peace following its invasion of his country and its numerous international law violations.
Addressing the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken so many international rules that he won't cease his actions on his own. The high-level meeting concerning the more than 2½-year war in Ukraine saw ministers from 14 of the council's 15 member nations attending. Russia was represented by a lower-level UN ambassador.
In response, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the meeting's format and the allowance of Zelenskyy's "chorus" of support. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The session also saw US accusations against China, Iran, and North Korea for supplying Russia with various forms of military support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G42 and Microsoft to Revolutionize India with Exaflop Supercomputing & AI Innovation
Putin Warns U.S. Over Moscow's Naval Drills with China
Putin Warns U.S. Amid Record Russian-Chinese Naval Drills
Kremlin Decries U.S. Presidential Debate Usage of Putin's Name
Putin Plans High-Stakes Visit to Turkey