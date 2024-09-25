Left Menu

Zelenskyy Calls for Global Action Against Russia at UN Gathering

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected peace talks with Russia, urging the international community to take decisive action against Moscow for its ongoing invasion. Highlighting Russia's violations of international law, Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity to force Russia into peace. The call sparked varied responses, notably from China and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-09-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 07:46 IST
Zelenskyy Calls for Global Action Against Russia at UN Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected any notion of peace talks with Moscow on Tuesday, instead calling for unspecified global "action" to force Russia into peace following its invasion of his country and its numerous international law violations.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken so many international rules that he won't cease his actions on his own. The high-level meeting concerning the more than 2½-year war in Ukraine saw ministers from 14 of the council's 15 member nations attending. Russia was represented by a lower-level UN ambassador.

In response, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the meeting's format and the allowance of Zelenskyy's "chorus" of support. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The session also saw US accusations against China, Iran, and North Korea for supplying Russia with various forms of military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024