Trump Briefed on Alleged Iranian Assassination Threats

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was briefed on Tuesday by U.S. intelligence officials regarding alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him, according to Trump's campaign. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence provided specific threats in an effort that Iran aims to destabilize and create chaos in the United States.

According to Trump's campaign, intelligence reports indicate that Iranian threats have escalated over the past few months, prompting U.S. governmental efforts to protect Trump and maintain the integrity of the upcoming elections. Despite these claims, Iran has consistently denied any interference in American affairs, and its permanent mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

An ODNI spokesperson confirmed the briefing but refrained from offering further details. This month, a Pakistani man with alleged connections to Iran pleaded not guilty to charges related to an attempt to assassinate an American political figure, retaliating against the 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. Meanwhile, federal authorities are investigating separate incidents involving apparent assassination attempts on Trump at his Florida golf course and a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, although no evidence of Iranian involvement has surfaced.

Last week, U.S. agencies reported that Iranian hackers disseminated stolen material from Trump's campaign emails to individuals associated with Democratic former President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, amid accusations that Tehran is attempting to sway the U.S. election. Biden stepped down as a candidate in late July, making way for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who now faces Trump in a closely contested race for the November 5 elections.

In recent months, the U.S. has accused Iran of launching cyber operations targeting both presidential campaigns, allegations that Tehran denies. Iran asserts that Washington has meddled in its internal matters for decades, citing instances like the 1953 coup against a prime minister and the killing of its military commander in a 2020 U.S. drone strike.

