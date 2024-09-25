Rabia Kidwai: Breaking Barriers in Nuh's Assembly Elections

In the traditionally conservative region of Nuh, Rabia Kidwai is breaking barriers by becoming the first woman to contest Assembly polls from a constituency where women's participation in politics is almost unheard of. Kidwai, a 34-year-old businesswoman from Gurguram, represents the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is challenging entrenched gender biases and her outsider status.

Kidwai's political ambitions are supported by her family's legacy—her grandfather was former state Governor Akhlaq Ur Rehman Kidwai—and her belief in bringing much-needed development to Nuh. As she campaigns vigorously, she finds both men and women rallying behind her, driven by a desire for change, especially in the wake of recent communal violence in the region.

Despite never having lived in Nuh, Kidwai asserts that her outsider perspective can offer inclusive and educated representation. Her main opponents are seasoned politicians like Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed and INLD's Tahir Hussain. With elections set for October 5, all eyes are on Kidwai to see if she can break the glass ceiling and mark a new chapter for women's political participation in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)