For the first time, foreign diplomats from 15 countries were given the opportunity to observe local elections in Jammu and Kashmir, India, as the region conducted its first vote in a decade. This election is significant as it follows the revocation of the region's partial autonomy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government five years ago.

Diplomats from the United States, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, and South Korea visited polling stations across the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. Commenting on the electoral process, Jorgan K Andrews, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, expressed satisfaction with the smooth and professional conduction of the elections.

The move comes amidst a historical context of disputes between India and Pakistan over the region and an insurgency that began in 1989. Although Modi's government claims the removal of autonomy has promoted normalcy and development, opponents like Omar Abdullah of the National Conference party argue that external observation of the elections was unnecessary and ironic.

