Left Menu

Foreign Diplomats Witness Jammu and Kashmir Elections for the First Time

For the first time, foreign diplomats from 15 countries observed the local elections in India's Jammu and Kashmir, a region stripped of partial autonomy five years ago. Officials highlighted the electoral process amidst ongoing disputes with Pakistan and past insurgencies. US, Mexico, Singapore, among others, attended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:15 IST
Foreign Diplomats Witness Jammu and Kashmir Elections for the First Time

For the first time, foreign diplomats from 15 countries were given the opportunity to observe local elections in Jammu and Kashmir, India, as the region conducted its first vote in a decade. This election is significant as it follows the revocation of the region's partial autonomy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government five years ago.

Diplomats from the United States, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, and South Korea visited polling stations across the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. Commenting on the electoral process, Jorgan K Andrews, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, expressed satisfaction with the smooth and professional conduction of the elections.

The move comes amidst a historical context of disputes between India and Pakistan over the region and an insurgency that began in 1989. Although Modi's government claims the removal of autonomy has promoted normalcy and development, opponents like Omar Abdullah of the National Conference party argue that external observation of the elections was unnecessary and ironic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024