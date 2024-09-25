Putin Tightens Nuclear Doctrine Amid Rising Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, stating that an attack on Russia by a non-nuclear power, if supported by a nuclear ally, will be viewed as a joint offensive.

In a Wednesday meeting with Russia's Security Council, Putin emphasized that the updated doctrine specifies such circumstances as a 'joint attack on the Russian Federation.' However, he did not clarify if Russia's response would include nuclear weapons.

This announcement comes after Putin's stern warning to the U.S. and NATO that supplying Ukraine with Western long-range weaponry for strikes on Russia would escalate tensions to a full conflict with NATO.

