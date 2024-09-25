Left Menu

Erdogan Urges International Action Against Israel's Actions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to take immediate steps to stop Israel's aggression during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. He emphasized the importance of protecting fundamental human rights and described the situation as a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:33 IST
In a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for urgent international action to halt Israel's aggression. Erdogan emphasized that Israel was violating fundamental human rights and committing atrocities comparable to genocide, stressing the need for immediate intervention to stop the humanitarian crisis.

The discussion took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Erdogan also reiterated Turkey's support for Lebanon amidst these tensions.

Israel has consistently denied targeting civilians, despite the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

