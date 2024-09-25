Erdogan Urges International Action Against Israel's Actions
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to take immediate steps to stop Israel's aggression during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. He emphasized the importance of protecting fundamental human rights and described the situation as a humanitarian crisis.
The discussion took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Erdogan also reiterated Turkey's support for Lebanon amidst these tensions.
Israel has consistently denied targeting civilians, despite the ongoing conflict.
