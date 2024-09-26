Donald Trump Rally: Butler's Historic Comeback
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally on Oct. 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of a previous assassination attempt. This marks his first visit since the attack on July 13th, which his campaign describes as an act of divine providence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to hold a rally on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This town is notably the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt.
This event will be Trump's first return to Butler since the incident on July 13th, an act his campaign describes as being saved by divine providence.
This rally is expected to draw significant attention as Trump revisits the scene of the attack, emphasizing his resilience and determination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
