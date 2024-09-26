Donald Trump Rally: Butler's Historic Comeback

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to hold a rally on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This town is notably the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt.

This event will be Trump's first return to Butler since the incident on July 13th, an act his campaign describes as being saved by divine providence.

This rally is expected to draw significant attention as Trump revisits the scene of the attack, emphasizing his resilience and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)