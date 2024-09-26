Left Menu

Donald Trump Rally: Butler's Historic Comeback

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally on Oct. 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of a previous assassination attempt. This marks his first visit since the attack on July 13th, which his campaign describes as an act of divine providence.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to hold a rally on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This town is notably the site where Trump survived an assassination attempt.

This event will be Trump's first return to Butler since the incident on July 13th, an act his campaign describes as being saved by divine providence.

This rally is expected to draw significant attention as Trump revisits the scene of the attack, emphasizing his resilience and determination.

