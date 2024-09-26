Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Support for Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States will unveil new measures to accelerate support for Ukraine.

"We're committed to providing Ukraine with the resources that it needs to build back stronger than before. ... You're not alone in this fight," Biden told world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at a gathering in New York.

The leaders convened to launch a joint declaration supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

