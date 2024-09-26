U.S. Boosts Support for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the United States will reveal additional measures to support Ukraine on Thursday. Speaking to world leaders, including Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, Biden affirmed America's commitment to helping Ukraine rebuild stronger.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:00 IST
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States will unveil new measures to accelerate support for Ukraine.
"We're committed to providing Ukraine with the resources that it needs to build back stronger than before. ... You're not alone in this fight," Biden told world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, at a gathering in New York.
The leaders convened to launch a joint declaration supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- support
- Ukraine
- Zelenskiy
- recovery
- reconstruction
- resources
- declaration
- leaders
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western Leaders Meet Zelenskiy Amid Air Raid Warnings, Unveil Fresh Support
Rebuilding Gaza: Post-War Recovery Efforts and Challenges
LNJP Hospital's Mpox Patient Showing Steady Recovery
Ukraine's Tactical Push in Kursk: Zelenskiy Details Counteroffensive
Mystery of Sunken Superyacht: Recovery Efforts and Ongoing Investigations