US House Passes Temporary Funding: Key Highlights and Implications

The US House has approved a temporary measure to keep federal agencies funded as the new fiscal year begins next Tuesday, delaying final spending decisions until post-election.

Approved with a 341-82 vote, the stopgap maintains current funding levels through December 20, adding USD231 million for the Secret Service amid recent assassination attempts on Donald Trump. The Senate is expected to promptly approve the bill, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stressed the measure's necessity, warning of a government shutdown as the sole alternative. Despite opposition within the GOP, the measure passed with bipartisan support, clearing a path for more detailed fiscal negotiations by year-end.

