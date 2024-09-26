Left Menu

US House Passes Temporary Funding: Key Highlights and Implications

The US House has approved a temporary funding measure to keep federal agencies running through December 20, stalling final budget decisions until after the November 5 election. The measure includes extra funds for the Secret Service. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expects quick Senate approval, despite GOP opposition.

Updated: 26-09-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:20 IST
The US House has approved a temporary measure to keep federal agencies funded as the new fiscal year begins next Tuesday, delaying final spending decisions until post-election.

Approved with a 341-82 vote, the stopgap maintains current funding levels through December 20, adding USD231 million for the Secret Service amid recent assassination attempts on Donald Trump. The Senate is expected to promptly approve the bill, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stressed the measure's necessity, warning of a government shutdown as the sole alternative. Despite opposition within the GOP, the measure passed with bipartisan support, clearing a path for more detailed fiscal negotiations by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

